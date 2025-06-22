Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid on road price in Auraiya starts from Rs. 1.61 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid dealers and showrooms in Auraiya for best offers. Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid on road price breakup in Auraiya includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid is mainly compared to Yamaha FZ-X which starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs in Auraiya, Yamaha FZS FI V4 which starts at Rs. 1.31 Lakhs in Auraiya and TVS Retron starting at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Auraiya.

Variants On-Road Price Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid STD ₹ 1.61 Lakhs