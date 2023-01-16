HT Auto
Yamaha Fascino 125 On Road Price in Kargil

70,000 - 90,000
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Yamaha Fascino 125 on Road Price in Delhi

Yamaha Fascino 125 on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 81,530. The on road price for Yamaha Fascino 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 89,610 in Delhi. The lowest price model is ...Read More

Yamaha Fascino 125 Variant Wise Price List

Hybrid Drum
₹ 81,527*On-Road Price
125 cc
65.92 kmpl
8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
Ex-Showroom-Price
70,000
RTO
5,600
Insurance
5,927
On-Road Price in Kargil
81,527
EMI@1,752/mo
Drum
₹ 86,836*On-Road Price
125 cc
65.92 kmpl
8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
DLX Drum
₹ 86,595*On-Road Price
125 cc
65.92 kmpl
8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
Disc
₹ 89,609*On-Road Price
125 cc
65.92 kmpl
8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
View more Variants

Yamaha Fascino 125 Specifications and Features

Hybrid Drum
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
5.2 L
Ground Clearance
145 mm
Length
1920 mm
Wheelbase
1280 mm
Kerb Weight
99 kg
Height
1150 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm
Width
685 mm
Underseat storage
21 L
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :- 90/90-12,Rear :-110/90-10
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Power
8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
57.9 mm
Max Torque
10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Ignition
TCI (Transistor controlled ignition)
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Compression Ratio
10.2:1
Displacement
125 cc
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Engine Type
Air-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
V-belt automatic
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
52.4 mm
No of Cylinders
1
Chassis
Underbone
Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Unit Swing
Front Suspension
Telescopic
Tripmeter
Analogue
Speedometer
Analogue
Console
Analogue
Additional Features
Smart Motor Generator System, Side stand engine cut-off switch, Hybrid power assist, Smart Motor Generator, Quiet Engine Start System and Automatic Stop & Start System, Bluetooth Connectivity with Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X APP
Carry Hook
Yes
Odometer
Analogue
Pass Switch
Yes
Engine Kill Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5 Ah
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
Halogen
Battery Type
Maintenance Free

