Fascino 125 falls under Scooter category and has 6 variants. The price of Fascino 125 Hybrid Disc (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.80 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of HybridFascino 125 falls under Scooter category and has 6 variants. The price of Fascino 125 Hybrid Disc (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.80 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of Hybrid Disc is 5.2 L litres. It offers many features like Carry Hook, Low Fuel Indicator, Pass Switch, Engine Kill Switch, Passenger Footrest and specs like:
Smart Motor Generator System, Side stand engine cut-off switch, Hybrid power assist, Smart Motor Generator, Quiet Engine Start System and Automatic Stop & Start System, Bluetooth Connectivity with Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X APP