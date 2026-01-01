|Engine
|125 cc
The Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid Disc Vivid Red, is listed at ₹1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Fascino 125 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid Disc Vivid Red is available in 11 colour options: Metallic Black, Yellow Cocktail, Matte Copper, Dark Matte Blue Spl, Cyan Blue, Cool Blue Metallic, Vivid Red, Dark Matte Blue, Vivid Red Spl, Silver, Metallic White.
The Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid Disc Vivid Red is powered by a 125 cc engine.
In the Fascino 125's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Yamaha RayZR 125 priced between ₹73.43 Thousands - 85.97 Thousands or the TVS NTORQ 125 priced between ₹87.04 Thousands - 1.07 Lakhs.
The Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid Disc Vivid Red has Call/SMS Alerts, Low Battery Indicator, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, Display and Low Fuel Indicator.