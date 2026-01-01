hamburger icon
Yamaha Fascino 125 Front Left View
Yamaha Fascino 125 Front View
Yamaha Fascino 125 Right View
Yamaha Fascino 125 Rear View
Yamaha Fascino 125 Front Right View
Yamaha Fascino 125 Left View
6/20

Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid Disc Metallic Light Green

1.09 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Yamaha Fascino 125 Key Specs
Engine125 cc
Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid Disc Metallic Light Green

Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid Disc Metallic Light Green Prices

The Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid Disc Metallic Light Green, is listed at ₹1.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid Disc Metallic Light Green Mileage

All variants of the Fascino 125 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid Disc Metallic Light Green Colours

The Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid Disc Metallic Light Green is available in 11 colour options: Metallic Black, Yellow Cocktail, Matte Copper, Dark Matte Blue Spl, Cyan Blue, Cool Blue Metallic, Vivid Red, Dark Matte Blue, Vivid Red Spl, Silver, Metallic White.

Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid Disc Metallic Light Green Engine and Transmission

The Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid Disc Metallic Light Green is powered by a 125 cc engine.

Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid Disc Metallic Light Green vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Fascino 125's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Yamaha RayZR 125 priced between ₹73.43 Thousands - 85.97 Thousands or the TVS NTORQ 125 priced between ₹87.04 Thousands - 1.07 Lakhs.

Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid Disc Metallic Light Green Specs & Features

The Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid Disc Metallic Light Green has Call/SMS Alerts, Low Battery Indicator, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, Display and Low Fuel Indicator.

Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid Disc Metallic Light Green Price

Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid Disc Metallic Light Green

₹1.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
95,000
RTO
7,600
Insurance
6,567
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,09,167
EMI@2,346/mo
Close

Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid Disc Metallic Light Green Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
5.2 L
Ground Clearance
145 mm
Length
1920 mm
Wheelbase
1280 mm
Kerb Weight
99 kg
Additional Storage
21 L
Height
1150 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm
Width
685 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
190 mm
Tyre Size
Front :- 90/90-12 Rear :-110/90-10
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
90 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
57.9 mm
Max Torque
10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Displacement
125 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-stroke,SOHC, 2-valve
Cooling System
Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
V-Belt Automatic
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
52.4 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Unit Swing
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork

Features and Safety

Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
21 L
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Smart Motor Generator System, Side Stand Engine Cut Off Switch, Y-Connect
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid Disc Metallic Light Green EMI
EMI2,112 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
98,250
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
98,250
Interest Amount
28,457
Payable Amount
1,26,707

Yamaha Fascino 125 other Variants

Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid Drum Metallic Black

₹ 93,474*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
80,750
RTO
6,460
Insurance
6,264
On-Road Price in Delhi
93,474
EMI@2,009/mo
Close

Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid Drum Vivid Red

₹ 94,300*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
81,500
RTO
6,520
Insurance
6,280
On-Road Price in Delhi
94,300
EMI@2,027/mo
View breakup

Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid Drum Silver

₹ 94,300*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
81,500
RTO
6,520
Insurance
6,280
On-Road Price in Delhi
94,300
EMI@2,027/mo
View breakup

Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid Drum Matte Copper

₹ 94,300*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
81,500
RTO
6,520
Insurance
6,280
On-Road Price in Delhi
94,300
EMI@2,027/mo
View breakup

Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid Drum Metallic White

₹ 94,300*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
81,500
RTO
6,520
Insurance
6,280
On-Road Price in Delhi
94,300
EMI@2,027/mo
View breakup

Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid Drum Cyan Blue

₹ 94,300*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
81,500
RTO
6,520
Insurance
6,280
On-Road Price in Delhi
94,300
EMI@2,027/mo
View breakup

Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid Drum Cool Blue Metallic

₹ 95,401*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
82,500
RTO
6,600
Insurance
6,301
On-Road Price in Delhi
95,401
EMI@2,051/mo
View breakup

Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid Drum Dark Matte Blue

₹ 95,401*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
82,500
RTO
6,600
Insurance
6,301
On-Road Price in Delhi
95,401
EMI@2,051/mo
View breakup

Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid Disc Matte Copper

₹1.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
94,000
RTO
7,520
Insurance
6,335
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,07,855
EMI@2,318/mo
View breakup

Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid Disc Vivid Red

₹1.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
94,000
RTO
7,520
Insurance
6,546
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,08,066
EMI@2,323/mo
View breakup

Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid Disc Cyan Blue

₹1.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
94,000
RTO
7,520
Insurance
6,546
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,08,066
EMI@2,323/mo
View breakup

Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid Disc Silver

₹1.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
94,000
RTO
7,520
Insurance
6,546
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,08,066
EMI@2,323/mo
View breakup

Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid Disc Metallic White

₹1.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
94,000
RTO
7,520
Insurance
6,546
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,08,066
EMI@2,323/mo
View breakup

Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid Disc Cool Blue Metallic

₹1.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
95,000
RTO
7,600
Insurance
6,567
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,09,167
EMI@2,346/mo
View breakup

Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid Disc Dark Matte Blue

₹1.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
95,000
RTO
7,600
Insurance
6,354
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,08,954
EMI@2,342/mo
View breakup

Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid S Vivid Red

₹1.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
95,850
RTO
7,668
Insurance
6,370
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,09,888
EMI@2,362/mo
View breakup

Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid S Matte Black

₹1.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
95,850
RTO
7,668
Insurance
6,370
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,09,888
EMI@2,362/mo
View breakup

Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid S Dark Matte Blue

₹1.11 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
96,650
RTO
7,732
Insurance
6,386
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,10,768
EMI@2,381/mo
View breakup

Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid S with Coloured TFT/TBT

₹1.18 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,02,790
RTO
8,223
Insurance
6,733
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,17,746
EMI@2,531/mo
View breakup

