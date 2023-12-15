Fascino 125 falls under Scooter category and has 6 variants. The price of Fascino 125 DLX Drum in Delhi is Rs. 87,346. The fuel capacity of DLX Drum is 5.2Fascino 125 falls under Scooter category and has 6 variants. The price of Fascino 125 DLX Drum in Delhi is Rs. 87,346. The fuel capacity of DLX Drum is 5.2 L litres. It offers many features like Carry Hook, Pass Switch, Engine Kill Switch, Passenger Footrest, Low Fuel Indicator and specs like:
Fuel Capacity: 5.2 L
Length: 1920 mm
Highway Mileage: 57.30 kmpl
Max Power: 8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
Engine Type: Air-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Mileage of DLX Drum is 57.30 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less