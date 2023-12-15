Saved Articles

Yamaha Fascino 125 Disc

89,003*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Yamaha Fascino 125 Key Specs
Engine125 cc
Mileage57.30 kmpl
View all Fascino 125 specs and features

Fascino 125 Disc Latest Updates

Fascino 125 falls under Scooter category and has 6 variants. The price of Fascino 125 Disc in Delhi is Rs. 89,003. The fuel capacity of Disc is 5.2 L litres.

  • Fuel Capacity: 5.2 L
  • Length: 1920 mm
  • Highway Mileage: 57.30 kmpl
  • Max Power: 8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
  • Engine Type: Air-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
    • Mileage of Disc is 57.30 kmpl....Read More

    Yamaha Fascino 125 Disc Price

    Disc
    ₹ 89,003*On-Road Price
    125 cc
    57.30 kmpl
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    74,530
    RTO
    6,693
    Insurance
    6,105
    Accessories Charges
    1,675
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    89,003
    EMI@1,913/mo
    Yamaha Fascino 125 Disc Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    5.2 L
    Ground Clearance
    145 mm
    Length
    1920 mm
    Wheelbase
    1280 mm
    Kerb Weight
    99 kg
    Height
    1150 mm
    Saddle Height
    780 mm
    Width
    685 mm
    Underseat storage
    21 L
    Wheel Size
    Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    190 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :- 90/90-12,Rear :-110/90-10
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Braking (60-0 Kmph)
    20.83m
    Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
    17.84s
    Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
    8.66s
    Quarter Mile
    23.36s @ 84.48kmph
    Highway Mileage
    57.30 kmpl
    Acceleration (0-40 Kmph)
    4.09s
    Kickdown (20-80 kmph)
    5.17s
    City Mileage
    65.92 kmpl
    Top Speed
    86.06 kmph
    Max Power
    8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
    Stroke
    57.9 mm
    Max Torque
    9.7 Nm @ 5000 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Ignition
    TCI (Transistor controlled ignition)
    Drive Type
    Belt Drive
    Compression Ratio
    10.2:1
    Displacement
    125 cc
    Cooling System
    Air Cooled
    Engine Type
    Air-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
    Starting
    Kick and Self Start
    Valve Per Cylinder
    2
    Gear Box
    V-belt automatic
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Bore
    52.4 mm
    No of Cylinders
    1
    Chassis
    Underbone
    Body Graphics
    Yes
    Rear Suspension
    Unit Swing
    Front Suspension
    Telescopic
    Tripmeter
    Analogue
    Speedometer
    Analogue
    Console
    Analogue
    Additional Features
    Smart Motor Generator System, Side stand engine cut-off switch
    Carry Hook
    Yes
    Odometer
    Analogue
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Braking Type
    Unified Braking System
    Engine Kill Switch
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Battery Capacity
    12 V, 5 Ah
    Tail Light
    Bulb
    Turn Signal Lamp
    Bulb
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    Halogen
    Battery Type
    Maintenance Free
    Yamaha Fascino 125 Disc EMI
    EMI1,722 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    80,102
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    80,102
    Interest Amount
    23,200
    Payable Amount
    1,03,302

    Yamaha Fascino 125 other Variants

    Hybrid Drum
    ₹ 81,527*On-Road Price
    125 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    70,000
    RTO
    5,600
    Insurance
    5,927
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    81,527
    EMI@1,752/mo
    Drum
    ₹ 83,762*On-Road Price
    125 cc
    57.30 kmpl
    View breakup
    DLX Drum
    ₹ 87,346*On-Road Price
    125 cc
    57.30 kmpl
    View breakup
    DLX Disc
    ₹ 90,109*On-Road Price
    125 cc
    57.30 kmpl
    View breakup
    Hybrid Disc
    ₹1.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    125 cc
    View breakup
    View more Variants

    View all Yamaha Bikes

