Yamaha Aerox 155 on road price in Naharlagun starts from Rs. 1.59 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Yamaha Aerox 155 on road price in Naharlagun starts from Rs. 1.59 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Yamaha Aerox 155 dealers and showrooms in Naharlagun for best offers. Yamaha Aerox 155 on road price breakup in Naharlagun includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Yamaha Aerox 155 is mainly compared to Ola Electric S1 Pro which starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs in Naharlagun, Bajaj Chetak which starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs in Naharlagun and Lambretta G-Special Electric Scooter starting at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs in Naharlagun. Variants On-Road Price Yamaha Aerox 155 STD ₹ 1.59 Lakhs