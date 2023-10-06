Saved Articles

Yamaha Aerox 155 On Road Price in Naharlagun

1.47 - 1.48 Lakhs*
Aerox 155 Price in Naharlagun

Yamaha Aerox 155 on road price in Naharlagun starts from Rs. 1.59 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Yamaha Aerox 155 STD₹ 1.59 Lakhs
Yamaha Aerox 155 Variant Wise Price List in Naharlagun

STD
₹1.59 Lakhs*On-Road Price
155 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,43,800
RTO
4,000
Insurance
10,952
On-Road Price in Itanagar
(Price not available in Naharlagun)
1,58,752
Yamaha Aerox 155 News

The MotoGP Edition of the Aerox 155 only gets cosmetic changes.
Yamaha Aerox 155 MotoGP Edition launched at 1.48 lakh
6 Oct 2023
2023 Yamaha Aerox in new silver paint scheme.
2023 Yamaha Aerox 155 launched at 1.43 lakh, now gets traction control
7 Apr 2023
Yamaha Aerox is a maxi-scooter and shares its engine with R15.&nbsp;
Yamaha Aerox 155 MotoGP edition launched in India at 1.41 lakh
24 Sept 2022
Yamaha Aerox is currently the most popular maxi-scooter in India. The SXR 160 is the flagship scooter for Aprilia.&nbsp;
Yamaha Aerox 155 vs Aprilia SXR 160: Specs, features and price compared
30 Aug 2022
Yamaha NMax 155 is more focused on the maxi-scooter design compared to the Aerox 155.
Yamaha Aerox 155-based NMax 155 breaks cover, could be a perfect fit for India
21 Jun 2022
View all
 Yamaha Aerox 155 News

Yamaha Aerox 155 Videos

2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter road test review.
2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter: road test review
6 Dec 2021
Hold on to your seats: Top five upcoming bikes in India
Hold on to your seats: Top five upcoming bikes in India
16 Nov 2019
Yamaha has launched the 2023 FZ-X motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.36 lakh (ex-showroom).
2023 Yamaha FZ-X: First ride review
24 Feb 2023
Yamaha has launched YZF-R15 V4.0 in India.
2021 Yamaha YZF-R15 V4.0: First Look
21 Sept 2021
<p>Yamaha is out with it's new two wheeler for India, and this time it is not just for the boys. A scooter available in a wide range of colors, is perfect for the age group of 18-24 years. The new Yamaha Ray isn't just soft and curvy, instead looks very sporty, suitable for both boys and girls. See inside to know more as Kartikeya Singhee takes us for a test ride on the new Ray.</p>
Yamaha Ray video review
17 Oct 2012
View all
 

