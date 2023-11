Aerox 155 falls under Scooter category and has 2 variants. The price of Aerox 155 MotoGP Edition (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.73 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of MotoGP Aerox 155 falls under Scooter category and has 2 variants. The price of Aerox 155 MotoGP Edition (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.73 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of MotoGP Edition is 1.3 litres. It offers many features like Fuel Gauge, Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Underseat storage, Mobile Application and specs like: Fuel Capacity: 1.3 litres Length: 1980 mm Max Power: 14.75 bhp @ 8000 rpm ...Read MoreRead Less