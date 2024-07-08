HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Yamaha Aerox 155 Front Right View
View all Images

YAMAHA Aerox 155

Launched in Apr 2023

4.0
1 Review
₹1.49 - 1.53 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Aerox 155 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 149.0 cc

Aerox 155: 155.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 43.94 kmpl

Aerox 155: 48.62 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 11.17 ps

Aerox 155: 15.0 ps

Speed

Category Average: 94.0 kmph

Aerox 155: 111.0 kmph

About Yamaha Aerox 155

Latest Update

  Hero Xoom 160 vs Yamaha Aerox 155: Which 160 cc scooter should be your pick
  Yamaha Aerox 155 S review: Not your average family scooter

    The Yamaha Aerox 155 is a dynamic scooter designed for urban mobility. With a sleek design and robust engineering, it offers an efficient and reliable solution for city commuters.

    • Minimum Price (Ex-Showroom): 1.,47,600 Lakhs
    • Maximum Price (Ex-Showroom): 1.,50,600 Lakhs

    Specs and Features: Engine:

    • Engine Capacity: 155.0 cc
    • Fuel Type: Petrol
    • Transmission: Automatic
    • Self Start Only: Yes
    Yamaha Aerox 155 Variants
    2 Variants Available
    STD₹1.49 Lakhs*
    155 cc
    111 Kmph
    Clock: Digital
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
    Mobile Application
    Seat Type: Single
    Battery Capacity: 12 V / 6 Ah
    S₹1.53 Lakhs*
    155 cc
    111 kmph
    ABS: Single Channel
    Clock: Digital
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
    Mobile Application
    Seat Type: Single
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Yamaha Aerox 155 Images
17 images

    17 images
    Yamaha Aerox 155 Colours

    Yamaha Aerox 155 is available in the 4 Colours in India.

    Metallic black
    Silver
    Racing blue
    Grey vermillion

    Yamaha Aerox 155 Specifications and Features

    Max Power15 PS
    Body TypeScooters
    Charging PointOptional
    Mileage48.62 kmpl
    Traction ControlYes
    Mobile ConnectivityYes
    HeadlightLED
    Engine155.0 cc
    Max Speed111 kmph
    Yamaha Aerox 155 comparison with similar bikes

    Yamaha Aerox 155
    TVS iQube
    Hero Xoom 160
    Vespa S 125
    Aprilia SXR 160
    Aprilia SR 160
    Vespa SXL 150
    ₹1.49 Lakhs*
    ₹1.07 Lakhs*
    ₹1.49 Lakhs*
    ₹1.36 Lakhs*
    ₹1.44 Lakhs*
    ₹1.32 Lakhs*
    ₹1.49 Lakhs*
    Power
    15 PS
    Power
    -
    Power
    14.81 PS
    Power
    9.51 PS
    Power
    10.9 PS
    Power
    11.01 PS
    Power
    10.47 PS
    Torque
    13.9 Nm
    Torque
    -
    Torque
    14 Nm
    Torque
    10.1 Nm
    Torque
    11.6 Nm
    Torque
    11.6 Nm
    Torque
    10.6 Nm
    Engine
    155 cc
    Engine
    -
    Engine
    156 cc
    Engine
    124.45 cc
    Engine
    160 cc
    Engine
    160.03 cc
    Engine
    149.5 cc
    Kerb Weight
    126 kg
    Kerb Weight
    129.7 kg
    Kerb Weight
    142 kg
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Kerb Weight
    129 kg
    Kerb Weight
    118 kg
    Kerb Weight
    115 kg
    Length
    1980 mm
    Length
    -
    Length
    1983 mm
    Length
    1770 mm
    Length
    1960 mm
    Length
    1985 mm
    Length
    1770 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    -
    Wheel Type
    -
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

    Popular Yamaha Bikes

    Yamaha Aerox 155 EMI

    Yamaha Aerox 155 User Reviews & Ratings

    4
    1 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    0
    4 & above
    1
    5 rating
    0
    Best Instrument Cluster
    By: Amit Badiger (Jul 8, 2024)
    Read Full Review

    Yamaha Aerox 155 Expert Review

    By: Paarth Khatri
    4 out of 5

    Pros

    Powerful engineDecent fuel efficiencyExcellent handling

    Cons

    No floorboard storageThrashy front suspension

    Maxi scooters are a new segment that has the potential to become quite popular in the future. In fact, they are becoming popular slowly. The first maxi scooter to go on sale in the Indian market was the Aerox from Yamaha. It was instantly able to grab a lot of attention and became quite popular. Recently, the brand launched a new variant that sits at the top of the lineup of the Aerox. It is called the Aerox S. We got to ride the scooter for a couple of days and we tried to find out what changes Yamaha has made to the new variant.

    Yamaha Aerox S: Any cosmetic changes?

    Yamaha has not made any cosmetic changes to the Aerox S. To be fair, Aerox does not really need any changes because of the way it is designed. It still gathers a decent amount of attention on the road. Because there are still not a lot of Aerox on our Indian roads, it still turns heads and people want to know about it.

    READ MORE

