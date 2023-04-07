Saved Articles
New bikes
Yamaha bikes
Yamaha 2020 MT 03
Yamaha
2020 MT 03
Yamaha 2020 MT 03 starting price is Rs. 3,00,000 in India. Yamaha 2020 MT 03 is available in Powered by a null engine.
₹3 Lakhs* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Yamaha 2020 MT 03 Key Specs
Engine
321.0 cc
2020 MT 03 specs and features
About Yamaha 2020 MT 03
Latest Update
Yamaha R1M, R1, MT-09, R7, MT-07, R3 & MT-03 showcased to dealers
Superhero fan? 2022 Yamaha MT-03 Iron Man edition launched
Yamaha 2020 MT 03 Alternatives
Honda
CB300R
₹
2.77 - 2.83 Lakhs
2020 MT 03 vs CB300R
TVS
Apachertr310
₹
2.6 Lakhs Onwards
Keeway
K300 N
₹
2.65 - 2.85 Lakhs
2020 MT 03 vs K300 N
Benelli
TRK 251
₹
2.59 Lakhs Onwards
2020 MT 03 vs TRK 251
Harley-Davidson
X440
₹
2.5 - 3 Lakhs
