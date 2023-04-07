HT Auto
HomeNew bikesYamaha bikesYamaha 2020 MT 03
1/11
2/11
3/11
4/11
5/11
View all Images
6/11

Yamaha 2020 MT 03

Yamaha 2020 MT 03 starting price is Rs. 3,00,000 in India. Yamaha 2020 MT 03 is available in Powered by a null engine.
3 Lakhs* Onwards
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers
Yamaha 2020 MT 03 Key Specs
Engine321.0 cc
View all 2020 MT 03 specs and features

Yamaha 2020 MT 03 Alternatives

Honda CB300R

Honda CB300R

2.77 - 2.83 Lakhs
Check latest offers
2020 MT 03 vs CB300R
TVS Apachertr310

TVS Apachertr310

2.6 Lakhs Onwards
Check Apachertr310 details
View similar Bikes
Keeway K300 N

Keeway K300 N

2.65 - 2.85 Lakhs
Check latest offers
2020 MT 03 vs K300 N
Benelli TRK 251

Benelli TRK 251

2.59 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
2020 MT 03 vs TRK 251
Harley-Davidson X440

Harley-Davidson X440

2.5 - 3 Lakhs
Check X440 details
View similar Bikes

Explore your vehicle

Trending Yamaha Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Yamaha Bikes

Yamaha News

Yamaha showcased its high-end motorcycles to dealers recently. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/travence_yamaha)
Yamaha R1M, R1, MT-09, R7, MT-07, R3 & MT-03 showcased to dealers
7 Apr 2023
Save for the styling updates there is no other tweak on the bike which continues along with its diamond-type frame and a 321cc engine.&nbsp;
Superhero fan? 2022 Yamaha MT-03 Iron Man edition launched
21 Oct 2021
The Yamaha R15 V4 Dark Knight Edition gets the matte black and gold paint scheme
Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 Dark Knight Edition launched in India, priced at 1.82 lakh
23 May 2023
The 2023 Yamaha R3 gets a new metallic purple shade in Japan alongside Deep Blue and Black
Yamaha R3 updated for 2023 globally, India launch likely later this year
13 May 2023
Honda Activa and TVS Jupiter are leading the sales chart.
Honda Activa to TVS Jupiter: Best-selling scooters in India in 2022-23
29 Apr 2023
View all
 

Yamaha Videos

Yamaha has launched the 2023 FZ-X motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.36 lakh (ex-showroom).
2023 Yamaha FZ-X: First ride review
24 Feb 2023
2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter road test review.
2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter: road test review
6 Dec 2021
Yamaha has launched YZF-R15 V4.0 in India.
2021 Yamaha YZF-R15 V4.0: First Look
21 Sept 2021
<p>Yamaha is out with it's new two wheeler for India, and this time it is not just for the boys. A scooter available in a wide range of colors, is perfect for the age group of 18-24 years. The new Yamaha Ray isn't just soft and curvy, instead looks very sporty, suitable for both boys and girls. See inside to know more as Kartikeya Singhee takes us for a test ride on the new Ray.</p>
Yamaha Ray video review
17 Oct 2012
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
22 May 2023
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2023

Simple Energy One

Simple Energy One

1.45 - 1.5 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Hero XPulse 200 4V

Hero XPulse 200 4V

1.44 - 1.51 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Yulu Wynn

Yulu Wynn

55,555* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
KTM 390 Adventure X

KTM 390 Adventure X

2.8 Lakhs* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha Aerox 155

Yamaha Aerox 155

1.43 - 1.45 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers

Trending Bikes in India 2023

Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.75 - 1.87 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

60,310 - 69,760*
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
TVS Raider

TVS Raider

77,500 - 86,437*
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

Yamaha XSR155

Yamaha XSR155

1.4 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
LML Star

LML Star

1 - 1.2 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Suzuki SV650

Suzuki SV650

6 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Benelli TRK800

Benelli TRK800

8.5 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Benelli Leoncino 800

Benelli Leoncino 800

8 - 9 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Benelli 600RR

Benelli 600RR

6.5 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details