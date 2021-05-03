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WHITE CARBON MOTORS GT5 Black Colour

₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹2535
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
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GT5 Black Colour

Black
White
Black

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White Carbon Motors GT5 Images

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