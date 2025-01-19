HT Auto

Warivo Motors CRX On Road Price in Jaipur

Warivo Motors CRX Front Left View
1/12
Warivo Motors CRX Front View
2/12
Warivo Motors CRX Left View
3/12
Warivo Motors CRX Rear View
4/12
Warivo Motors CRX Footspace View
5/12
Warivo Motors CRX Front Tyre View
6/12
79,999*
*On-Road Price
Jaipur
CRX Price in Jaipur

Warivo Motors CRX on road price in Jaipur starts from Rs. 83,890. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Warivo Motors CRX STD₹ 83,890
...Read More

Warivo Motors CRX Variant Wise Price List in Jaipur

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

STD

₹ 83,893*On-Road Price
2.3 KWh
55 Kmph
90 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
79,999
Insurance
3,894
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Jaipur)
83,893
EMI@1,803/mo
Close

    Warivo Motors CRX FAQs

    The on-road price of Warivo Motors CRX STD in Jaipur is Rs. 83,893, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
    With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Warivo Motors CRX in Jaipur is Rs. 1,701.
    The insurance charges for Warivo Motors CRX STD in Jaipur are Rs. 3,894, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

