hamburger icon
Tennis 1500PriceRangeSpecifications
VLF Tennis 1500 Front Left View
1/14
VLF Tennis 1500 Left View
2/14
VLF Tennis 1500 Rear Left View
3/14
VLF Tennis 1500 Rear Right View
4/14
VLF Tennis 1500 Disc View
5/14
VLF Tennis 1500 Footspace View
View all Images
6/14

VLF Tennis 1500 STD

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.34 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Offers

Tennis 1500 STD

Tennis 1500 STD Prices

The Tennis 1500 STD, is priced at ₹1.34 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Tennis 1500 STD Range

The Tennis 1500 STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Tennis 1500 STD Colours

The Tennis 1500 STD is available in 2 colour options: Ebony Black, Slate Blue.

Tennis 1500 STD Battery & Range

Tennis 1500 STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Tennis 1500 STD include the TVS iQube priced between ₹1.11 Lakhs - 1.62 Lakhs and the Komaki TN-95 priced between ₹1.19 Lakhs - 1.4 Lakhs.

Tennis 1500 STD Specs & Features

The Tennis 1500 STD has Clock, Underseat storage, Charging at Home and Low Battery Indicator.

VLF Tennis 1500 STD Price

Tennis 1500 STD

₹1.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,29,000
Insurance
4,559
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,33,559
EMI@2,871/mo
Add to Compare
Close

VLF Tennis 1500 STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Additional Storage
Yes

Tyres and Brakes

Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Range
150 km
Max Speed
65 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric

Features and Safety

Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours
Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
2.59 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion
VLF Tennis 1500 STD EMI
EMI2,584 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,20,203
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,20,203
Interest Amount
34,815
Payable Amount
1,55,018

VLF Tennis 1500 Alternatives

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.11 - 1.62 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Tennis 1500vsiQube
Komaki TN-95

Komaki TN-95

1.19 - 1.4 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Tennis 1500vsTN-95
BGauss RUV 350

BGauss RUV 350

1.2 - 1.4 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Tennis 1500vsRUV 350
VLF Tennis

VLF Tennis

1.3 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Tennis 1500vsTennis
Deltic Trento

Deltic Trento

1.28 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Tennis 1500vsTrento

Popular Scooters

ADMS DB

ADMS DB

1.33 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
DB Price in Delhi
ADMS EVA

ADMS EVA

1.35 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
EVA Price in Delhi
ADMS GTR

ADMS GTR

79,800Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
GTR Price in Delhi
ADMS Maevel

ADMS Maevel

97,000Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Maevel Price in Delhi
ADMS Mantra

ADMS Mantra

57,999Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Mantra Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Scooters

view all specs and features

Top Electric Bikes

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

₹1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Ampere Magnus Grand
Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

₹75,999 - 1.61 Lakhs
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

₹91,399 - 1.34 Lakhs
BMW CE-04

BMW CE-04

₹15.25 Lakhs
View allPopular Electric Bikes

Popular VLF Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  VLF Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Yamaha EC-06

Yamaha EC-06

1.68 Lakhs
Check Offers
Ampere Magnus G Max

Ampere Magnus G Max

94,999
Check Offers
Zelio Logix

Zelio Logix

56,551
Check Offers
Suzuki e Access

Suzuki e Access

1.88 Lakhs
Check Offers
KTM RC 160

KTM RC 160

1.85 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Check Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.83 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

87,878 - 95,465
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.62 - 2.04 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

CFMoto 450 MT

CFMoto 450 MT

4.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CB1000R

Honda CB1000R

14.46 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda PCX Electric

Honda PCX Electric

1.45 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check details