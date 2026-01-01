The Tennis 1500 STD, is priced at ₹1.34 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Tennis 1500 STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Tennis 1500 STD is available in 2 colour options: Ebony Black, Slate Blue.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Tennis 1500 STD include the TVS iQube priced between ₹1.11 Lakhs - 1.62 Lakhs and the Komaki TN-95 priced between ₹1.19 Lakhs - 1.4 Lakhs.
The Tennis 1500 STD has Clock, Underseat storage, Charging at Home and Low Battery Indicator.