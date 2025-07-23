Category Average: 114.5 km
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Range
|150 km
|Headlight
|LED
The VLF Tennis 1500 is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 1.29 Lakhs.
The VLF Tennis 1500 is expected to launch on 23rd Jul 2025.
With an automatic transmission, it offers a range of 150 km, on a single charge.
The VLF Tennis 1500 faces competition from the likes of VLF Tennis and Deltic Trento , providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.
The VLF Tennis 1500 offers a range of 150 km, ensuring an efficient performance for riders.
