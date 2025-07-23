Tennis 1500ImagesAlternativesNews
VLF Tennis 1500
VLF Tennis 1500

₹1.29 Lakhs* Onwards
Tennis 1500 Expected Key Specs

Range

Tennis 1500: 150.0 km

VLF Tennis 1500 Images

14 images
View All Tennis 1500 Images

VLF Tennis 1500 Specifications and Features

VLF Tennis 1500 FAQs

What is the expected price of VLF Tennis 1500?

The VLF Tennis 1500 is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 1.29 Lakhs.

What is the expected launch date of VLF Tennis 1500?

The VLF Tennis 1500 is expected to launch on 23rd Jul 2025.

What are the key specifications and features of VLF Tennis 1500?

With an automatic transmission, it offers a range of 150 km, on a single charge.

Which are the competitors of VLF Tennis 1500?

The VLF Tennis 1500 faces competition from the likes of VLF Tennis and Deltic Trento , providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.

What range can I expect from VLF Tennis 1500?

The VLF Tennis 1500 offers a range of 150 km, ensuring an efficient performance for riders.

