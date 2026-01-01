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VLF Strada Max

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1.63 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Strada Max

Strada Max Prices

The Strada Max, is priced at ₹1.63 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Strada Max Range

The Strada Max offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Strada Max Colours

The Strada Max is available in 4 colour options: Carbonio Black, Urbano Silver, Titanio Grey, Luna White.

Strada Max Battery & Range

Strada Max vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Strada Max include the Honda QC3 priced ₹1.35 Lakhs and the TVS iQube priced between ₹1.2 Lakhs - 1.75 Lakhs.

Strada Max Specs & Features

The Strada Max has Low Battery Indicator and Pass Beam Switch.

VLF Strada Max Price

Strada Max

₹1.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,55,499
RTO
1,699
Insurance
5,997
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,63,195
EMI@3,508/mo
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VLF Strada Max Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Length
2225 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm
Wheelbase
1370 mm
Kerb Weight
98 Kgs
Height
1130 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm
Width
760 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Front Brake Diameter
240 mm
Tyre Size
Front: 100/80-16, Rear: 110/80-14
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Range
250 kmph
Max Speed
85 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
4.8 kW
Motor IP Rating
IP67
Max Torque
34 Nm
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
3 kW
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
31mm Hydraulic Fork
Rear Suspension
300mm 75 mm Hydraulic Dual

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Capacity
4.32 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Motor Type
BLDC
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
LFP

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Eco / City / Sport
Seat Type
Split
Pass Beam Switch
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
VLF Strada Max EMI
EMI3,157 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,46,875
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,46,875
Interest Amount
42,540
Payable Amount
1,89,415

VLF Strada other Variants

Strada City

₹1.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,19,999
Insurance
5,415
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,25,414
EMI@2,696/mo
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VLF Strada Alternatives

Honda QC3

Honda QC3

1.35 Lakhs
StradavsQC3
TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.2 - 1.75 Lakhs
+7
StradavsiQube
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

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+12
StradavsChetak
Honda Activa E

Honda Activa E

1.17 - 1.52 Lakhs
StradavsActiva E
Ampere Nexus

Ampere Nexus

1.2 - 1.3 Lakhs
StradavsNexus
Ampere Magnus G Max

Ampere Magnus G Max

1.03 - 1.1 Lakhs
StradavsMagnus G Max

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