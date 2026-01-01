The Strada City, is priced at ₹1.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Strada City offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Strada City is available in 4 colour options: Carbonio Black, Urbano Silver, Titanio Grey, Luna White.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Strada City include the Honda QC3 priced ₹1.35 Lakhs and the TVS iQube priced between ₹1.2 Lakhs - 1.75 Lakhs.
The Strada City has Low Battery Indicator and Pass Beam Switch.