Exp. Launch on 15 Aug 2025
Category Average: 149.5 cc
Mobster 125: 125.0 cc
Category Average: 10.84 ps
Mobster 125: 12.1 ps
Category Average: 91.0 kmph
Mobster 125: 100.0 kmph
The VLF Mobster 125 is expected to launch on 15th Aug 2025.
It is expected to launch with a price of ₹1.4 Lakhs* Onwards.
The VLF Mobster 125 is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:
Aprilia SXR 125, Aprilia SR Storm, Aprilia SR 175, Vespa S 125 and Aprilia SXR 160 are sought to be the major rivals to VLF Mobster 125.
*Disclaimer: The prices are expected prices for the upcoming variants.
|Max Power
|12.1 PS
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Max Torque
|11.7 Nm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|125 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|100 kmph
Popular VLF Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
*Expected price
The VLF Mobster 125 is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs.
The VLF Mobster 125 is expected to launch on 15th Aug 2025, introducing a new addition to the 125 cc segment.
The VLF Mobster 125 features a 125 cc engine delivering a powerful 12.1 PS. It has a manual transmission.
The VLF Mobster 125 faces competition from the likes of Aprilia SXR 125 and Aprilia SR Storm in the 125 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.
Latest Bikes in India 2025
Popular Bikes in India 2025
Upcoming Bikes in India 2025