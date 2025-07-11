Mobster 125Specs & FeaturesImagesAlternativesVariantsNews
VLF Mobster 125
UPCOMING

VLF Mobster 125

Exp. Launch on 15 Aug 2025

₹1.4 Lakhs* OnwardsExpected price
Mobster 125 Expected Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 149.5 cc

Mobster 125: 125.0 cc

Power

Category Average: 10.84 ps

Mobster 125: 12.1 ps

Speed

Category Average: 91.0 kmph

Mobster 125: 100.0 kmph

VLF Mobster 125 Latest Updates

VLF Mobster 125 Variants

VLF Mobster 125 price is expected to start at ₹ 1.4 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
UPCOMING
Mobster 125 STD₹1.4 Lakhs*
125 cc
100 kmph
Seat Type: Single
Instrument Console: Digital
Body Graphics
Alert Me When Launched

*Disclaimer: The prices are expected prices for the upcoming variants.

VLF Mobster 125 Images

1 images
View All Mobster 125 Images

VLF Mobster 125 Colours

VLF Mobster 125 is available in the 2 Colours in India.

Fire fury dark red
Grey

VLF Mobster 125 Specifications and Features

Max Power12.1 PS
Body TypeScooters
Max Torque11.7 Nm
TransmissionManual
HeadlightLED
Engine125 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed100 kmph
VLF Mobster 125 FAQs

What is the expected price of VLF Mobster 125?

The VLF Mobster 125 is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs.

What is the expected launch date of VLF Mobster 125?

The VLF Mobster 125 is expected to launch on 15th Aug 2025, introducing a new addition to the 125 cc segment.

What are the key specifications and features of VLF Mobster 125?

The VLF Mobster 125 features a 125 cc engine delivering a powerful 12.1 PS. It has a manual transmission.

Which are the competitors of VLF Mobster 125?

The VLF Mobster 125 faces competition from the likes of Aprilia SXR 125 and Aprilia SR Storm in the 125 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.

