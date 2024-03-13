Viertric XL on road price in Surat starts from Rs. 73,600. Visit your nearest Viertric XL on road price in Surat starts from Rs. 73,600. Visit your nearest Viertric XL dealers and showrooms in Surat for best offers. Viertric XL on road price breakup in Surat includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Viertric XL is mainly compared to Ampere Magnus which starts at Rs. 49,999 in Surat, Okinawa PraisePro which starts at Rs. 76,848 in Surat and Lectrix ECity Zip starting at Rs. 80,000 in Surat. Variants On-Road Price Viertric XL STD ₹ 73,600