Viertric Mist on road price in Chennai starts from Rs. 75,630. Visit your nearest Viertric Mist on road price in Chennai starts from Rs. 75,630. Visit your nearest Viertric Mist dealers and showrooms in Chennai for best offers. Viertric Mist on road price breakup in Chennai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Viertric Mist is mainly compared to Ampere Magnus which starts at Rs. 49,999 in Chennai, Okinawa PraisePro which starts at Rs. 76,848 in Chennai and Hero Electric AE-29 starting at Rs. 85,000 in Chennai. Variants On-Road Price Viertric Mist STD ₹ 75,630