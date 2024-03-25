HT Auto
Viertric Max On Road Price in Surat

Viertric Max Left View
Viertric Max Front View
Viertric Max Handle View
Viertric Max Headlight View
Viertric Max Rear View View
Viertric Max Taillight View
68,000* Onwards
*On-Road Price
Surat
Max Price in Surat

Viertric Max on road price in Surat starts from Rs. 71,570.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Viertric Max STD₹ 71,570
...Read More

Viertric Max Variant Wise Price List in Surat

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹ 71,569*On-Road Price
57 Kmph
60-70 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
68,000
Insurance
3,569
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Surat)
71,569
EMI@1,538/mo
Viertric Max Alternatives

Yulu Wynn

Yulu Wynn

55,555
Wynn Price in Surat
Ampere Magnus

Ampere Magnus

49,999 - 65,990
Magnus Price in Surat
UPCOMING
Hero Electric AE-8

Hero Electric AE-8

70,000 Onwards
Okinawa PraisePro

Okinawa PraisePro

76,848
PraisePro Price in Surat
Hero Electric Nyx

Hero Electric Nyx

0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
Nyx Price in Surat
Okinawa R30

Okinawa R30

58,992
R30 Price in Surat

Popular Viertric Bikes

  • Popular
    View all  Viertric Bikes

    News

    Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has showcased the SU7, its first electric car, at the ongoing Mobile World Congress held in Barcelone, Spain. The company has revealed a Max version of the EV with more power.
    Xiaomi SU7 Max EV, with 1,200-km range, makes debut at Mobile World Congress
    25 Mar 2024
    The 2025 Isuzu D-Max Electric will have the same payload capacity as the diesel versions
    All-Electric Isuzu D-Max concept breaks cover, to enter production in 2025
    20 Mar 2024
    Red Bull driver Max Verstappen steers his car during the Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit on his way to victory.
    Formula One: Max Verstappen continues winning streak at Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
    11 Mar 2024
    Isuzu customers can avail of a free comprehensive check-up as well as discounts on labour, spares, lubricants and more
    Isuzu announces winter camp for D-Max & V-Cross customers from December 18
    16 Dec 2023
    Whether you are looking for a scooter to run daily errands or take you on a long adventure ride, the new PURE ePluto 7G MAX is just the ride for you!
    Go limitless with the new PURE ePluto 7G MAX
    30 Nov 2023
      News

    Videos

    Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar N250 at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex showroom), almost at the same price as its preceding version.
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 review: Better balance between performance and usability
    15 Apr 2024
    Bajaj Auto has introduced the 2024 Pulsar N250 motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: First look
    10 Apr 2024
    Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
    20 Feb 2024
    Matter Aera 5000 electric motorcycles are price from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.74 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV maker said the deliveries of India's first geared electric motorcycle will start from March.
    Matter Aera 5000+ review: Can India’s first geared electric motorcycle be a gamechanger?
    8 Feb 2024
    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
