Viertric Max on road price in Surat starts from Rs. 71,570. Visit your nearest Viertric Max on road price in Surat starts from Rs. 71,570. Visit your nearest Viertric Max dealers and showrooms in Surat for best offers. Viertric Max on road price breakup in Surat includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Viertric Max is mainly compared to Yulu Wynn which starts at Rs. 55,555 in Surat, Ampere Magnus which starts at Rs. 49,999 in Surat and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in Surat. Variants On-Road Price Viertric Max STD ₹ 71,570