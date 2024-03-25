Viertric Max on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 71,570. Visit your nearest Viertric Max on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 71,570. Visit your nearest Viertric Max dealers and showrooms in Kolkata for best offers. Viertric Max on road price breakup in Kolkata includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Viertric Max is mainly compared to Seeka Vatsal250 which starts at Rs. 72,910 in Kolkata, Yulu Wynn which starts at Rs. 55,555 in Kolkata and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in Kolkata. Variants On-Road Price Viertric Max STD ₹ 71,570