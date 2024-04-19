Viertric Eagle on road price in Mumbai starts from Rs. 73,700. Visit your nearest Viertric Eagle on road price in Mumbai starts from Rs. 73,700. Visit your nearest Viertric Eagle dealers and showrooms in Mumbai for best offers. Viertric Eagle on road price breakup in Mumbai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Viertric Eagle is mainly compared to Ampere Magnus which starts at Rs. 49,999 in Mumbai, Okinawa PraisePro which starts at Rs. 76,848 in Mumbai and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in Mumbai. Variants On-Road Price Viertric Eagle STD ₹ 73,700