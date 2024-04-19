Viertric Eagle on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 73,700. Visit your nearest Viertric Eagle on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 73,700. Visit your nearest Viertric Eagle dealers and showrooms in Kolkata for best offers. Viertric Eagle on road price breakup in Kolkata includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Viertric Eagle is mainly compared to Ampere Magnus which starts at Rs. 49,999 in Kolkata, Okinawa PraisePro which starts at Rs. 76,848 in Kolkata and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in Kolkata. Variants On-Road Price Viertric Eagle STD ₹ 73,700