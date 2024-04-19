HT Auto
Viertric Eagle On Road Price in Chennai

Viertric Eagle Right View
Viertric Eagle Front View
Viertric Eagle Rear View
Viertric Eagle Handle View
Viertric Eagle Headlight View
Viertric Eagle Mudguard View
View all Images
70,095* Onwards
*On-Road Price
Chennai
Eagle Price in Chennai

Viertric Eagle on road price in Chennai starts from Rs. 73,700.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Viertric Eagle STD₹ 73,700
Read More

Viertric Eagle Variant Wise Price List in Chennai

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹ 73,698*On-Road Price
57 Kmph
60-70 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
70,095
Insurance
3,603
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Chennai)
73,698
EMI@1,584/mo
Viertric Eagle Alternatives

Ampere Magnus

Ampere Magnus

49,999 - 65,990
Magnus Price in Chennai
Magnus Price in Chennai
Okinawa PraisePro

Okinawa PraisePro

76,848
PraisePro Price in Chennai
PraisePro Price in Chennai
UPCOMING
Hero Electric AE-8

Hero Electric AE-8

70,000 Onwards
Check AE-8 details
View similar Bikes
Hero Electric Nyx

Hero Electric Nyx

0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
Nyx Price in Chennai
Nyx Price in Chennai
Okinawa R30

Okinawa R30

58,992
R30 Price in Chennai
R30 Price in Chennai
Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W

Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W

75,499
Jaunty-3W Price in Chennai
Jaunty-3W Price in Chennai

