Vida VX2 comes with Automatic transmission. The price of VX2 starts at Rs. 44,990 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Vida VX2 sits in the Scooters segment in the Indian market.
Vida VX2 price starts at ₹ 44,990 and goes up to ₹ 1.02 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Vida VX2 comes in 5 variants. Vida VX2's top variant is Go 3.4 kWh
₹44,990*
70 Kmph
92 Km
₹57,990*
80 Kmph
142 Km
₹73,840*
70 Kmph
92 Km
₹82,790*
80 Kmph
142 Km
₹1.02 Lakhs*
70 Kmph
100 Km
*Ex-showroom price
