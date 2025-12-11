hamburger icon
Vida VX2 Specifications

Vida VX2 starting price is Rs. 44,990 in India. Vida VX2 is available in 5 variant and
44,990 - 1.02 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Vida VX2 Specs

Vida VX2 comes with Automatic transmission. The price of VX2 starts at Rs. 44,990 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Vida VX2 sits in the Scooters segment in the Indian market.

Vida VX2 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Go 3.4 kWh
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Additional Storage
27.2 L
Saddle Height
777 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Range
100 km
0-40 Kmph (sec)
4.2s
Max Speed
70 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Motor Power
6 kW
Water Proof Rating
IP67 (Battery)
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Fuel Type
Electric

Features and Safety

Fast Charging Time
2 Hours
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
15 Degree
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Internet Connectivity
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
27.2 L
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Eco | Ride
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Charging

Charging at Charging Station
Yes
Charging Time(0-80%)
2 Hours 41 Minutes
Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Battery Warranty
5 Years or 50,000 Km
Battery Capacity
3.4 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion

Vida VX2 User Reviews & Ratings

4
2 Ratings & Reviews
1 & aboverating star
0
2 & aboverating star
0
3 & aboverating star
0
4 & aboverating star
2
5 ratingrating star
0
Write a Review
Perfect City Companion
Value for money. It offers good mileage and great comfort. The full charging time is around 4.5 hours, which is quite impressive.
By: Leo (Dec 11, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
A true owner?s pride
The look is stylish and perfect for the younger crowd. Features are really good, and it?s a solid choice for those on a budget. This one?s surely gonna rock the roads! Performance? Let?s see once it?s out there.
By: Manjunath R (Jul 1, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Read all ReviewsRead Arrow

View all
 Vida VX2 Related News

Vida VX2 Variants & Price List

Vida VX2 price starts at ₹ 44,990 and goes up to ₹ 1.02 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Vida VX2 comes in 5 variants. Vida VX2's top variant is Go 3.4 kWh

44,990*
70 Kmph
92 Km
57,990*
80 Kmph
142 Km
73,840*
70 Kmph
92 Km
82,790*
80 Kmph
142 Km
1.02 Lakhs*
70 Kmph
100 Km
*Disclaimer:The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

