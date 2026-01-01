The VX2 Plus BaaS, is priced at ₹61,396 (ex-showroom).
The VX2 Plus BaaS offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The VX2 Plus BaaS is available in 7 colour options: Autumn Orange, Matte Lime, Metallic Grey, Nexus Blue, Pearl Black, Pearl Red, Matte White.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the VX2 Plus BaaS include the Amo Mobility Jaunty priced between ₹56.85 Thousands - 90.68 Thousands and the Sokudo Pace priced ₹74 Thousands.
The VX2 Plus BaaS has Call/SMS Alerts, Internet Connectivity, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Geo Fencing, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port, Charging at Home and Low Battery Indicator.