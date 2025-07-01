The VX2 Plus 4.4 kWh, is priced at ₹1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The VX2 Plus 4.4 kWh offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The VX2 Plus 4.4 kWh is available in 8 colour options: Autumn Orange, Matte Lime, Metallic Grey, Nexus Blue, Pearl Black, Pearl Red, Matte White, Kkr Limited Edition.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the VX2 Plus 4.4 kWh include the TVS iQube priced between ₹1.15 Lakhs - 1.71 Lakhs and the Bajaj Chetak priced between ₹96.5 Thousands - 1.39 Lakhs.
The VX2 Plus 4.4 kWh has Low Battery Indicator, Pass Beam Switch, Call/SMS Alerts, Internet Connectivity, Clock, Service Due Indicator, Bluetooth Connectivity, Pillion Seat, Mobile Application and Pillion Grab Rail.