Vida VX2 Images

Check out the latest images of Vida VX2. The images showcase the dynamic exterior ...Read More

Vida VX2

Vida VX2 Left View

Vida VX2

59,490 - 1.1 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
All
Exterior
Vida VX2 Left View
Vida VX2 Speedometer View
Vida VX2 Seat View
Vida VX2 Handlebar View
Vida VX2 Footspace View
Vida VX2 Front Tyre View
Vida VX2 Rear Tyre View
Vida VX2 Storage Space View
Left View
Speedometer View
Seat View
Handlebar View
Footspace View
Front Tyre View
Rear Tyre View
Storage Space View

Vida VX2 Alternatives

Zelio Legender

Zelio Legender

65,000 - 79,000Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Legender Images
Shema Bold

Shema Bold

82,200Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Bold Images
UPCOMING
TVS XL EV

TVS XL EV

60,000 - 70,000Ex-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched
XL EV Images
Shema Hobby

Shema Hobby

82,600Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Hobby Images
Deltic Legion

Deltic Legion

69,490 - 95,990Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Legion Images
Vida V2

Vida V2

74,000 - 1.2 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
V2 Images

