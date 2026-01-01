hamburger icon
VX2PriceRangeSpecifications
Vida VX2 Front Left View
1/21
Vida VX2 Front Right View
2/21
Vida VX2 Front View
3/21
Vida VX2 Left View
4/21
Vida VX2 Rear Left View
5/21
Vida VX2 Rear View
View all Images
6/21

Vida VX2 Go

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
77,504*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
61 Offers Available
Check Offers

VX2 Go

VX2 Go Prices

The VX2 Go, is priced at ₹77,504 (ex-showroom).

VX2 Go Range

The VX2 Go offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

VX2 Go Colours

The VX2 Go is available in 7 colour options: Autumn Orange, Matte Lime, Metallic Grey, Nexus Blue, Pearl Black, Pearl Red, Matte White.

VX2 Go Battery & Range

VX2 Go vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the VX2 Go include the Amo Mobility Jaunty priced between ₹56.85 Thousands - 90.68 Thousands and the Sokudo Pace priced ₹74 Thousands.

VX2 Go Specs & Features

The VX2 Go has Call/SMS Alerts, Internet Connectivity, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Geo Fencing, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port, Charging at Home and Low Battery Indicator.

Vida VX2 Go Price

VX2 Go

₹ 77,504*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
73,840
Insurance
3,664
On-Road Price in Delhi
77,504
EMI@1,666/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
Close

Vida VX2 Go Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Saddle Height
777 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Range
92 km
Max Speed
70 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Swappable Battery
Yes
Continuous Power
6 kW
No Of Batteries
1
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Self Start
Motor Power
6 kW
Water Proof Rating
IP6 (Battery)
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Eco | Ride
Fast Charging Time
1 Hour 2 Minutes
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
15 Degree
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Internet Connectivity
Yes
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
33.2 L
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Seat Type
Single
Additional Features
Ping My Scooter, Remote Immobilisation
Geo Fencing
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
4.3 Inch LED

Charging

Charging at Charging Station
Yes
Charging Time(0-80%)
2 Hours 41 Minutes
Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Battery Warranty
5 Years
Battery Capacity
2.2 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium Ion
Vida VX2 Go EMI
EMI1,499 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
69,753
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
69,753
Interest Amount
20,203
Payable Amount
89,956

Vida VX2 other Variants

VX2 Go BaaS

₹ 48,186*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
44,990
Insurance
3,196
On-Road Price in Delhi
48,186
EMI@1,036/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
Close

VX2 Plus BaaS

₹ 61,396*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
57,990
Insurance
3,406
On-Road Price in Delhi
61,396
EMI@1,320/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

VX2 Plus

₹ 86,599*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
82,790
Insurance
3,809
On-Road Price in Delhi
86,599
EMI@1,861/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

VX2 Go 3.4 kWh

₹1.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,02,000
Insurance
4,121
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,06,121
EMI@2,281/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Vida VX2 Alternatives

Amo Mobility Jaunty

Amo Mobility Jaunty

56,852 - 90,677Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
VX2vsJaunty
Sokudo Pace

Sokudo Pace

73,999Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
VX2vsPace
BattRE Electric Mobility ONE

BattRE Electric Mobility ONE

74,000Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
VX2vsONE
Hayasa Daksha

Hayasa Daksha

74,050Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
VX2vsDaksha
Seeka Vatsal250

Seeka Vatsal250

72,910Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
VX2vsVatsal250
Tunwal Lithino Li

Tunwal Lithino Li

74,990Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
VX2vsLithino Li

Popular Scooters

ADMS DB

ADMS DB

1.33 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
DB Price in Delhi
ADMS EVA

ADMS EVA

1.35 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
EVA Price in Delhi
ADMS GTR

ADMS GTR

79,800Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
GTR Price in Delhi
ADMS Maevel

ADMS Maevel

97,000Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Maevel Price in Delhi
ADMS Mantra

ADMS Mantra

57,999Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Mantra Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Scooters

view all specs and features

Top Electric Bikes

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

₹1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Ampere Magnus Grand
Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

₹75,999 - 1.61 Lakhs
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

₹91,399 - 1.34 Lakhs
BMW CE-04

BMW CE-04

₹15.25 Lakhs
View allPopular Electric Bikes

Popular Vida Bikes

  • Popular
View all  Vida Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Yamaha EC-06

Yamaha EC-06

1.68 Lakhs
Check Offers
Ampere Magnus G Max

Ampere Magnus G Max

94,999
Check Offers
Zelio Logix

Zelio Logix

56,551
Check Offers
Suzuki e Access

Suzuki e Access

1.88 Lakhs
Check Offers
KTM RC 160

KTM RC 160

1.85 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Check Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.83 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

87,878 - 95,465
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.62 - 2.04 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

CFMoto 450 MT

CFMoto 450 MT

4.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CB1000R

Honda CB1000R

14.46 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda PCX Electric

Honda PCX Electric

1.45 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check details