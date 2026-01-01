The VX2 Go, is priced at ₹77,504 (ex-showroom).
The VX2 Go offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The VX2 Go is available in 7 colour options: Autumn Orange, Matte Lime, Metallic Grey, Nexus Blue, Pearl Black, Pearl Red, Matte White.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the VX2 Go include the Amo Mobility Jaunty priced between ₹56.85 Thousands - 90.68 Thousands and the Sokudo Pace priced ₹74 Thousands.
The VX2 Go has Call/SMS Alerts, Internet Connectivity, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Geo Fencing, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port, Charging at Home and Low Battery Indicator.