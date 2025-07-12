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VIDA VX2 Nexus Blue Colour

₹44,990 - 1.16 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹912
4.0
3
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
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VX2 Nexus Blue Colour

Autumn Orange
Matte Lime
Metallic Grey
Nexus Blue
Pearl Black
Pearl Red
Matte White
Nexus blue

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