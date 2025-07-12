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VX2
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VIDA
VX2 Metallic Grey Colour
₹44,990 - 1.16 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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EMIs starting from ₹912
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4.0
3
Review & Win ₹2000
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VX2 Metallic Grey Colour
Metallic grey
Explore Color Options For VX2 Alternatives
Kinetic Green Zulu
₹
79,990
Check Offers
Zulu Colours
Okaya EV Faast F2F
₹
79,999
Check Offers
VX2
vs
Faast F2F
Zelio Xmen 2.0
₹
69,499 - 91,500
Check Offers
Xmen 2.0 Colours
ADMS GTR
₹
79,800
Check Offers
VX2
vs
GTR
Evolet Derby
₹
78,999
Check Offers
Derby Colours
Flycon Empire
₹
79,900
Check Offers
VX2
vs
Empire
Vida VX2 Images
21 images
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Popular Vida Bikes
Popular
Vida V2
₹
74,000 - 1.45 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Vida Dirt.E K3
₹
69,990*
*Ex-showroom price
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Vida VX2 Colours