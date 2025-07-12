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VIDA VX2 Kkr Limited Edition Colour

₹79,490 - 1.31 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.0
3
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
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VX2 Kkr Limited Edition Colour

Autumn Orange
Matte Lime
Metallic Grey
Nexus Blue
Pearl Black
Pearl Red
Matte White
Kkr Limited Edition
Kkr limited edition

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