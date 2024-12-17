Vida V2 on road price in Surat starts from Rs. 1.03 Lakhs.
Vida V2 on road price in Surat starts from Rs. 1.03 Lakhs.
The on road price for Vida V2 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.43 Lakhs in Surat.
The lowest price model is Vida V2 Lite and the most priced model is Vida V2 Pro.
Vida V2 on road price breakup in Surat includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Vida V2 is mainly compared to Bajaj Chetak which starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs in Surat, Rowwet Rame which starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs in Surat and Honda Activa E starting at Rs. 1 Lakhs in Surat.
Variants On-Road Price Vida V2 Lite ₹ 1.03 Lakhs Vida V2 Plus ₹ 1.23 Lakhs Vida V2 Pro ₹ 1.43 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price