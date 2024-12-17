Vida V2 on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 1.03 Lakhs. The on road price for Vida V2 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.43 Lakhs in New Delhi. The lowest price Vida V2 on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 1.03 Lakhs. The on road price for Vida V2 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.43 Lakhs in New Delhi. The lowest price model is Vida V2 Lite and the most priced model is Vida V2 Pro. Visit your nearest Vida V2 dealers and showrooms in New Delhi for best offers. Vida V2 on road price breakup in New Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Vida V2 is mainly compared to Bajaj Chetak which starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs in New Delhi, Rowwet Rame which starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs in New Delhi and Honda Activa E starting at Rs. 1 Lakhs in New Delhi. Variants On-Road Price Vida V2 Lite ₹ 1.03 Lakhs Vida V2 Plus ₹ 1.23 Lakhs Vida V2 Pro ₹ 1.43 Lakhs