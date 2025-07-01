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VIDA V2 Matte Nexus Blue Colour

₹74,000 - 1.45 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹1500
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
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Specs
Colours
Variants

V2 Matte Nexus Blue Colour

Matte nexus blue

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Vida V2 Images

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