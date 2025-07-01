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V2
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VIDA
V2 Matte Abrax Orange Colour
₹74,000 - 1.45 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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EMIs starting from ₹1500
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V2 Matte Abrax Orange Colour
Matte abrax orange
Explore Color Options For V2 Alternatives
BGauss RUV 350
₹
1.2 - 1.4 Lakhs
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RUV 350 Colours
TVS iQube
₹
1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
+4
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iQube Colours
Ather Energy 450S
₹
84,341 - 1.53 Lakhs
Check Offers
450S Colours
BGauss C12i
₹
1.05 - 1.3 Lakhs
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C12i Colours
Okaya EV Motofaast
₹
1.39 Lakhs
+1
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Motofaast Colours
Ather Energy Rizta
₹
75,999 - 1.61 Lakhs
+2
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Rizta Colours
Vida V2 Images
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V2 Images
Popular Vida Bikes
Popular
Vida VX2
₹
44,990 - 1.16 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Vida Dirt.E K3
₹
69,990*
*Ex-showroom price
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Vida Bikes
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