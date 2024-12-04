Dirt.E K3PriceSpecs & FeaturesRangeImages

VIDA Dirt.E K3 Blue Colour

₹69,990*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹1419
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
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Dirt.E K3 Blue Colour

Blue
Red
White
Blue

Vida Dirt.E K3 Images

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