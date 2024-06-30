Vespa ZX 125 on road price in Jaypore starts from Rs. 1.16 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Vespa ZX 125 on road price in Jaypore starts from Rs. 1.16 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Vespa ZX 125 dealers and showrooms in Jaypore for best offers. Vespa ZX 125 on road price breakup in Jaypore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Vespa ZX 125 BS6 ₹ 1.16 Lakhs