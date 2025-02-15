Vespa ZX 125 Vespa ZX 125



Vespa has replaced the LX 125 with the ZX 125 after the former was discontinued. The Vespa ZX 125 is the entry-level Vespa in the Indian market.



Vespa ZX 125 Launch Dates:



The Vespa ZX 125 was launched in India in April 2019.



Vespa ZX 125 Price:



This model is the cheapest among the Vespas in India. It costs 1.18 lakhs ex-showroom, Delhi.



Vespa ZX 125 Design:



The design of the ZX 125 is very similar to the VXL models. The unique design strikes a balance between traditional and contemporary looks. The round headlight, full steel body and chrome underpinnings make this scooter desirable among trendy riders. The ZX 125 is available in Red, Pink, White, Azzurro Provenza (bright light blue), Maze Grey, Glossy Yellow and Matt Black colors.



Vespa ZX 125 Dimension:



The rider-friendly design allows an upright riding posture. The scooter’s dimensions are accurate for comfortable city riding as well as touring. The front has an aircraft derived hydraulic single side-arm suspension while the back has a dual effect hydraulic shock absorber. The wheels are made of alloy for added strength and durability.



Vespa ZX 125 Features:



The Vespa ZX 125 gets a semi-digital instrument cluster that includes a clock. Although the lighting system is adequate, the ZX 125 does not get LED lighting set-up. As it is an entry-level Vespa, it also does not get USB charger and a light in the under-seat storage.



Vespa ZX 125 Engine and Performance:



This Vespa also gets a 3 valve configuration in its 124.45cc single-cylinder engine. It delivers 9.92 PS power at 7,500 RPM and 9.60 Nm torque at 5,500 RPM. The air-cooled, fuel-injected engine is mated to an automatic CVT gearbox.



Vespa ZX 125 Mileage:



Many users have claimed that the Vespa ZX 125 returns a mileage of 45 to 50 kilometers a litre. The ZX 125 gets a 7.4 litre fuel tank.



Vespa ZX 125 Rivals:



Yamaha Fascino is a 125cc scooter that closely matches the styling of the Vespa ZX 125. Other rivals from the 125cc segment include Honda Dio, Honda Grazia, TVS NTorq, TVS Jupiter, Yamaha RayZR, Hero Destini, Suzuki Access, Suzuki Burgman Street, Aprilia SR 125, Aprilia Storm 125 and Aprilia SXR 125. ...Read MoreRead Less