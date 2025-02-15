HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Vespa ZX 125
VESPA ZX 125

₹1.18 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
ZX 125 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 124.45 cc

ZX 125: 124.45 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 45.0 kmpl

ZX 125: 45 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 9.78 ps

ZX 125: 9.78 ps

Speed

Category Average: 78.0 kmph

ZX 125: 90.0 kmph

About Vespa ZX 125

Vespa ZX 125
Vespa ZX 125 Variants
Vespa ZX 125 price starts at ₹ 1.18 Lakhs.
1 Variant Available
BS6₹1.18 Lakhs*
124.45 cc
90 kmph
Seat Type: Split
Clock
Battery Capacity: 12 V, 5 Ah
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Vespa ZX 125 Images

10 images
Vespa ZX 125 Specifications and Features

Max Power9.78 PS
Body TypeScooters
Charging PointYes
Mileage45 kmpl
HeadlightLED
Engine124.45 cc
Max Speed90 kmph
Vespa ZX 125 comparison with similar bikes

Vespa ZX 125
Vespa VXL 125
Ampere Nexus
Ampere Primus
Joy e-bike Mihos
EeVe Soul
Gravton Motors Quanta
Rowwet Eleq
Joy e-bike Wolf Plus
Enigma Crink Pro
₹1.18 Lakhs*
₹1.31 Lakhs*
₹1.1 Lakhs*
₹1.2 Lakhs*
₹1.17 Lakhs*
₹1.2 Lakhs*
₹1.2 Lakhs*
₹1.16 Lakhs*
₹1.16 Lakhs*
₹1.15 Lakhs*
Kerb Weight
115 kg
Kerb Weight
115 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
130 kg
Kerb Weight
100 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
85 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Length
1770 mm
Length
1770 mm
Length
-
Length
1910 mm
Length
1864 mm
Length
1960 mm
Length
-
Length
-
Length
1830 mm
Length
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Vespa Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Hujo International
447, Azadpur Opposite Adarsh Nagar Police Station, Delhi 110033
+91 - 9873897924
Mehar Motors (Najafgarh)
Wz 1 Gopal Nagar Bahadurgarh Road Opposite Dtc Bus Terminal Najafgarh, Delhi 110043
+91 - 9971261771
Bhawani Auto
A-3/31/1Radheypuri Ext,Main Road, Jagatpuri, Delhi 110051
Shiva Automobiles
C4/10 Main 100 Feet Road Nagar (Old Plot No. 17, Out Of Khasra No.85, Vill. Babarpur), Delhi 110094
+91 - 9350025850
BHAWANI REALTECH PVT. LTD.
"S-3, Upper Ground Floor, Okhla Industrial Area Phase-Ii, Okhla, Delhi 110020
+91 - 8588999009
Sanctuary Motors
Red Light, 1/21 Near Pnb, Tilak Nagar Rd, Ganesh Nagar, Delhi 110018
Popular Vespa Bikes

Vespa ZX 125 EMI

Select Variant:
BS6
124.45 cc | 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
₹ 1.18 Lakhs*
EMI ₹2047.17/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
