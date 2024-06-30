VXL 150 falls under Scooter category and has 3 variants. The price of VXL 150 STD in Delhi is Rs. 1.62 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of STD is 7.4 LVXL 150 falls under Scooter category and has 3 variants. The price of VXL 150 STD in Delhi is Rs. 1.62 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of STD is 7.4 L litres. It offers many features like Fuel Gauge, Clock, Underseat storage, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and specs like:
Fuel Capacity: 7.4 L
Length: 1770 mm
Max Power: 10.79 PS @ 7100 rpm
Engine Type: Single cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valve