Vespa VXL 150 Dual

1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
1.64 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Vespa VXL 150 Key Specs
Engine149.5 cc
Power10.79 PS @ 7100 rpm
Max Speed90 kmph
VXL 150 Dual Latest Updates

VXL 150 falls under Scooter category and has 3 variants. The price of VXL 150 Dual (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.64 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of Dual is

  • Fuel Capacity: 7.4 L
  • Length: 1770 mm
  • Max Power: 10.79 PS @ 7100 rpm
  • Engine Type: Single cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valve
    Vespa VXL 150 Dual Price

    Dual
    ₹1.64 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    149.5 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,48,348
    RTO
    11,867
    Insurance
    4,227
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,64,442
    EMI@3,534/mo
    Vespa VXL 150 Dual Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    7.4 L
    Ground Clearance
    155 mm
    Length
    1770 mm
    Wheelbase
    1290 mm
    Height
    1140 mm
    Kerb Weight
    115 kg
    Additional Storage
    Yes
    Saddle Height
    770 mm
    Width
    690 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    200 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-110/70 - 11, Rear :-120/70 - 10
    Rear Brake Diameter
    140 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Range
    333 Km
    Max Speed
    90 kmph
    Max Power
    10.79 PS @ 7100 rpm
    Stroke
    56.6 mm
    Max Torque
    11.26 Nm @ 5300 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Drive Type
    Belt Drive
    Displacement
    149.5 cc
    Clutch
    Centrifugal Clutch
    Cooling System
    Air Cooled
    Engine Type
    Single cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valve
    No Of Cylinders
    1
    Starting
    Kick and Self Start
    Valve Per Cylinder
    3
    Gear Box
    CVT
    Bore
    58 mm
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Chassis
    Monocoque Chassis
    Front Suspension
    Aircraft derived hydralic single side arm from suspension with Anti Dive characteristics
    Rear Suspension
    Dual Effect hydraulic shock absorber with four position adjustable
    Speedometer
    Analogue
    Odometer
    Digital
    Fuel Gauge
    Digital
    Clock
    Yes
    Instrument Console
    Analogue and Digital
    Underseat storage
    Yes
    Mobile Application
    No
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Single
    Additional Features
    Air Filter ( Paper Type )
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    USB Charging Port
    Yes
    Display
    No
    Battery Capacity
    12 V / 5 A
    Tail Light
    Bulb
    Turn Signal Lamp
    Bulb
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    Battery Type
    Lead Acid
    Vespa VXL 150 Dual EMI
    EMI3,181 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    1,47,997
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    1,47,997
    Interest Amount
    42,865
    Payable Amount
    1,90,862

    Vespa VXL 150 other Variants

    FL ABS BS6
    ₹1.64 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    149.5 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,44,413
    RTO
    11,553
    Insurance
    7,620
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,63,586
    EMI@3,516/mo
    Add to Compare
    STD
    ₹1.62 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    149.50 cc
    View breakup

