Vespa VXL 150 Vespa VXL 150



The Vespa VXL 150 is powerful, yet has the charm of the iconic Vespa design. It is most often preferred by riders who need that extra punch in a Vespa.



Vespa VXL 150 Launch Dates:



The BS6 version of Vespa VXL 150 was launched in India in August 2020.



Vespa VXL 150 Price:



The Vespa VLX 150 is available at Rs. 1.46-148 Lakhs ex-showroom, Delhi.



Vespa VXL 150 Design:



The design of the VXL 150 is shared with its younger sibling, the VXL 125. The round headlight and signature curves on the sides of the scooter make this scooter unique. The monocoque full-steel body adds to the charm. Vespa’s VXL 150 is available in Matt Black, Yellow, White, Maze Grey, Vibrant Pink, Azzuro Provenza (bright light blue), and Vibrant Red.



Vespa VXL 150 Dimension:



The suspensions are sturdy and gives an adequately smooth ride. The aircraft derived hydraulic single side-arm front suspension has anti-dive characteristics. The dual effect hydraulic shock absorber in the rear has four adjustable positions. The upright riding posture makes it comfortable to ride on an easy to manoeuvre.



Vespa VXL 150 Features:



The LED DRL is placed in between the LED headlight assembly. A semi-digital instrument cluster shows vital readings like speed, kilometres travelled and high beam indication among others. The under-seat utility box has a light along with a USB charger.



Vespa VXL 150 Engine and Performance:



The 149.5cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine produces 10.47 PS power at 7,600 RPM and 10.6 Nm torque at 5,500 RPM. The fuel-injected engine has a unique 3-valve configuration and is mated to an automatic CVT gearbox.



Vespa VXL 150 Mileage:



The Vespa VXL 150 returns a mileage between 42 to 45 kilometers a litre depending on riding patterns. The scooter gets a 7.4 litre fuel tank allowing the scooter to travel about 300 kilometers in one full tank.



Vespa VXL 150 Rivals:



Aprilia SR 160, Aprilia SXR 160 and Yamaha Aerox 155 are the closest rivals to the Vespa VXL 150. Vespa’s SXL 150 and Elegante 150 are two rivals from its own stable. ...Read MoreRead Less