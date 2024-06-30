Saved Articles

HT Auto

Vespa SXL 150 FL ABS BS6

1.68 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Vespa SXL 150 Key Specs
Engine149.5 cc
View all SXL 150 specs and features

SXL 150 FL ABS BS6 Latest Updates

SXL 150 falls under Scooter category and has 2 variants. The price of SXL 150 FL ABS BS6 (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.68 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of

  • Fuel Capacity: 7.4 L
  • Length: 1770 mm
  • Max Power: 10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm
  • Engine Type: Single Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
    • ...Read More

    Vespa SXL 150 FL ABS BS6 Price

    FL ABS BS6
    ₹1.68 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    149.5 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,48,779
    RTO
    11,902
    Insurance
    7,713
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,68,394
    EMI@3,619/mo
    Vespa SXL 150 FL ABS BS6 Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    7.4 L
    Ground Clearance
    155 mm
    Length
    1770 mm
    Wheelbase
    1290 mm
    Kerb Weight
    115 kg
    Height
    1140 mm
    Additional Storage
    Yes
    Saddle Height
    770 mm
    Width
    690 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    200 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-110/70 - 11,Rear :-120/70 - 10
    Rear Brake Diameter
    140 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Tyre Type
    Tube
    Range
    259 Km
    Max Speed
    90 kmph
    Max Power
    10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm
    Stroke
    56.6 mm
    Max Torque
    10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Drive Type
    Belt Drive
    Displacement
    149.5 cc
    Clutch
    Automatic
    Cooling System
    Air Cooled
    Engine Type
    Single Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
    No Of Cylinders
    1
    Starting
    Kick and Self Start
    Valve Per Cylinder
    3
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Gear Box
    CVT
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Bore
    58 mm
    Chassis
    Monocoque Full Steel body construction
    Front Suspension
    Aircraft derived hydralic single side arm from suspension with Anti Dive characteristics
    Rear Suspension
    Dual Effect hydraulic shock absorber with four position adjustable
    Speedometer
    Analogue
    Odometer
    Analogue
    Fuel Gauge
    Digital
    Clock
    Yes
    Instrument Console
    Analogue and Digital
    Underseat storage
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Single
    Console
    Analogue
    Additional Features
    Air Filter ( Paper Type )
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    USB Charging Port
    Yes
    Display
    No
    Charging at Charging Station
    No
    Charging at Home
    No
    Battery Capacity
    12 V, 5 Ah
    Low Battery Indicator
    Yes
    Tail Light
    Bulb
    Turn Signal Lamp
    Bulb
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    Halogen
    Battery Type
    Maintenance Free
    Vespa SXL 150 FL ABS BS6 EMI
    EMI3,257 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    1,51,554
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    1,51,554
    Interest Amount
    43,895
    Payable Amount
    1,95,449

    Vespa SXL 150 other Variants

    Racing Sixties
    ₹1.75 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    149.5 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,54,447
    RTO
    12,355
    Insurance
    7,833
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,74,635
    EMI@3,754/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
