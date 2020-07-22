SXL 150PriceSpecs & FeaturesMileageImages

VESPA SXL 150 Sports Matte Yellow Colour

₹1.49 - 1.54 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹3017
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants

SXL 150 Sports Matte Yellow Colour

Sports matte yellow

Explore Color Options For SXL 150 Alternatives

Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

1.5 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
OneS Gen 2 Colours
Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport

Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport

1.5 - 1.65 Lakhs
+1
Check OffersCheck Offers
S1 Pro Sport Colours
Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

75,999 - 1.61 Lakhs
+2
Check OffersCheck Offers
Rizta Colours
Vespa 150

Vespa 150

1.4 - 1.93 Lakhs
+6
Check OffersCheck Offers
150 Colours
Yamaha Aerox 155

Yamaha Aerox 155

1.38 - 1.53 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
Aerox 155 Colours
UPCOMING
Yamaha NMax 155

Yamaha NMax 155

1.3 - 1.37 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes

Vespa SXL 150 Images

Vespa SXL 150 Image 1
Vespa SXL 150 Image 2
Vespa SXL 150 Image 3
Vespa SXL 150 Image 4
Vespa SXL 150 Image 5
Vespa SXL 150 Image 6

Popular Vespa Bikes

  • Popular
View all  Vespa Bikes
HomeNew BikesVespa BikesVespa SXL 150 Colours