Vespa Justin Bieber Edition On Road Price in Kurnool

Vespa Justin Bieber Edition Right View
1/8
Vespa Justin Bieber Edition Rear Right View
2/8
Vespa Justin Bieber Edition Brand Name View
3/8
Vespa Justin Bieber Edition Headlight View
4/8
Vespa Justin Bieber Edition Indicator View
5/8
Vespa Justin Bieber Edition Model Name View
View all Images
6/8
6.46 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Kurnool
Justin Bieber Edition Price in Kurnool

Vespa Justin Bieber Edition on road price in Kurnool starts from Rs. 7.17 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Vespa Justin Bieber Edition STD₹ 7.17 Lakhs
...Read More

Vespa Justin Bieber Edition Variant Wise Price List in Kurnool

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹7.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
155
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,45,690
RTO
51,655
Insurance
19,547
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Kurnool)
7,16,892
EMI@15,409/mo
Vespa News

The Vespa Justin Bieber edition will be available in single digit numbers for India with a restricted production run globally
Vespa Justin Bieber Limited Edition launched in India. Here’s how much it costs
17 Aug 2023
Vespa and Disney have partnered to bring the Primavera Mickey Mouse Edition in global markets
Vespa Mickey Mouse Edition unveiled to celebrate Disney's 100th anniversary
21 Jun 2023
The 2023 Vespa Dual 125 and 150 range now comes with four dual-tone colour combinations and different coloured floorboards
BS6 Phase 2 compliant Vespa Dual 125 & 150 launched, prices start at 1.32 lakh
18 May 2023
Vespa has announced a new version of their Primavera scooter called the Pic Nic in the UK market.&nbsp;
New Vespa Primavera Pic Nic edition scooter breaks cover
16 Jul 2022
Peugeot Motorcycles has launched the special edition of its Django 125 for the international market.
Vespa rivaling Peugeot Django 125 special edition launched
18 Jun 2022
