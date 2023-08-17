Vespa Justin Bieber Edition on road price in Gaya starts from Rs. 7.30 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Vespa Justin Bieber Edition on road price in Gaya starts from Rs. 7.30 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Vespa Justin Bieber Edition dealers and showrooms in Gaya for best offers. Vespa Justin Bieber Edition on road price breakup in Gaya includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Vespa Justin Bieber Edition STD ₹ 7.30 Lakhs