Vespa 946 Dragon on road price in Navi Mumbai starts from Rs. 15.77 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Vespa 946 Dragon on road price in Navi Mumbai starts from Rs. 15.77 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Vespa 946 Dragon dealers and showrooms in Navi Mumbai for best offers. Vespa 946 Dragon on road price breakup in Navi Mumbai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Vespa 946 Dragon Collectors Edition ₹ 15.77 Lakhs