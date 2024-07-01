Vespa 946 Dragon on road price in Nashik starts from Rs. 17.53 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Vespa 946 Dragon on road price in Nashik starts from Rs. 17.53 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Vespa 946 Dragon dealers and showrooms in Nashik for best offers. Vespa 946 Dragon on road price breakup in Nashik includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Vespa 946 Dragon Collectors Edition ₹ 17.53 Lakhs