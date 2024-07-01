Vespa 946 Dragon on road price in Gaya starts from Rs. 16.10 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Vespa 946 Dragon on road price in Gaya starts from Rs. 16.10 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Vespa 946 Dragon dealers and showrooms in Gaya for best offers. Vespa 946 Dragon on road price breakup in Gaya includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Vespa 946 Dragon Collectors Edition ₹ 16.10 Lakhs